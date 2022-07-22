dayton-daily-news logo
Patio of the Week: Coco’s Bistro

Coco's Bistro

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Local News
By Alexis Larsen
47 minutes ago

Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com is spotlighting restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis.

Last month was an important one for Coco’s Bistro.

Every year on June 20 it celebrates another year in business.

Coco's Bistro Bar

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Bar

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Bar

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

It just turned sweet 16, a true feat for any restaurant navigating the choppy waters with COVID and thin margins.

According to a frequently cited study by Ohio State University on failed restaurants, 60% do not make it past the first year, and 80% go under in five years.

Co-owners Karen Wick-Gagnet and Jim Gagnet continue to bring their A-game to the dining scene with the style, sophistication and flavors they have built their business on.

Karen Wick-Gagnet, candidate for Dayton school board, 2017

Karen Wick-Gagnet, candidate for Dayton school board, 2017

Karen Wick-Gagnet, candidate for Dayton school board, 2017

In a previous interview Wick-Gagnet shared, “we strive to be consistent in all we do, we love our staff, we love and appreciate our customers and we are committed to our business and community. Our dedication and discipline to the genuine desire to continually improve our offering, I think, have helped to facilitate our success.”

Coco’s patio is one of the spots not to miss this summer, or even fall thanks to the eight large portable propane patio heaters they roll out.

Coco's Bistro Patio

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Patio

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Patio

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

The beautifully appointed covered patio dotted with bright green plants offers protection from the sun or rain with access to fresh air and, often, a nice breeze.

Coco's Bistro Patio

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Patio

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Patio

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Patio

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Patio

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Patio

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

It’s a perfect spot to share fried brie ($16) with friends or enjoy a light Ahi tuna poke appetizer ($20). The summer menu has a wonderful beet salad complimented with bright grapefruit and savory goat cheese topped with grilled salmon ($17). The pan seared steelhead trout ($28) served with braised Spanish butter beans, cherry tomatoes, grilled onion, lemon aioli and lemon zest is a delicious treat.

Coco's Bistro Ahi tuna poke

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Ahi tuna poke

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Ahi tuna poke

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Fried Brie

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Fried Brie

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Fried Brie

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

The Thai peanut dish with rice noodles, peanut sauce, onion, napa cabbage, chopped peanuts and cilantro ($24) is delicious. Add shrimp or a piece of fish if you want to have some protein with it. The smoked half chicken ($28) with blueberry BBQ sauce, jalapeño grits and blueberry relish is a summertime treat. An elderflower gimlet ($13) is a great summer choice to wash it down with. That or the Art Basil cocktail made with tequila, watermelon, basil and lime.

Coco's Bistro smoked blueberry BBQ chicken

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro smoked blueberry BBQ chicken

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro smoked blueberry BBQ chicken

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Thai peanut dish with rice noodles, peanut sauce, onion, napa cabbage, chopped peanuts and cilantro ($24)

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Thai peanut dish with rice noodles, peanut sauce, onion, napa cabbage, chopped peanuts and cilantro ($24)

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Thai peanut dish with rice noodles, peanut sauce, onion, napa cabbage, chopped peanuts and cilantro ($24)

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Their wine list is a great place to shop for a libation as well.

Wick-Gagnet understands that dining is about experience. She has created a patio setting that is relaxed and inviting to compliment her flavorful menu.

Coco's Bistro Patio

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Patio

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco's Bistro Patio

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

It’s a fantastic setting for a work lunch, after work happy hour or dinner with friends that does not disappoint.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

How to go

What: Coco’s Bistro

Where: 250 Warren St., Dayton

More info: www.228coco.com or 937-228-2626

