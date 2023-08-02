Paul Knoop, longtime local environmental educator, inducted into ODNR Hall of Fame

A longtime figure at one of the Five Rivers MetroParks has been inducted into the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Hall of Fame, the department’s highest honor for Ohioans who dedicated their lives to conserving and preserving Ohio’s natural resources.

Paul E. Knoop Jr., longtime education director at Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, was inducted along with six other people on July 26.

The ODNR said that Knoop spent 35 years as education director, and was handpicked for the role by Marie Aull, local philanthropist and founder of the center, in 1957.

The center opened the Paul Knoop Prairie, containing hundreds of native plant species across 120 acres, in 1995 adjacent to the farm near the Dayton International Airport.

After retiring, the ODNR said Knoop and his wife moved to Hocking County, where they both teach natural history field classes for Ashland University and lead wildflower hikes at the Land Conservancy Arc of Appalachia. He also co-wrote “The Birds of Hocking County, Ohio,” which was published in 2016.

Knoop has earned many honors, including the George B. Fell Award from the Natural Areas Association, and is a founding member and inaugural secretary of the Appalachia Ohio Alliance, which preserves and restores natural ecosystems, helps protect historical landmarks and supports education and outreach activities in Appalachia in Ohio.

The ODNR said its Hall of Fame was created in 1966 to celebrate people who made “significant contributions to protecting Ohio’s natural resources.” Knoop and the other inductees bring the total number of people to have received the honor to 193.