Paving work on Ohio 48 in Oakwood to resume

The northbound and southbound outside curb lanes have been completed and work on the two median lanes remains, Ohio Department of Transportation spokeswoman Loryn Bryson said previously. The project involved milling off the asphalt and placing a layer of new asphalt along Oakwood’s two-mile stretch of Far Hills Avenue between Dayton and Kettering.

Bryson said the project was halted after the contractor submitted a new asphalt mix for review.

“Once the mix is approved, it will be up to the contractor to determine when work resumes,” she said.

ODOT officials in July said the repaving would be done ahead of the first day of school. However, the new academic year began Wednesday for Oakwood Junior and Senior high schools at 1200 Far Hills.

Oakwood schools Community Relations Director Amanda Brown has said the district is in regular communication with the city and will share information with students and families.

The Far Hills resurfacing project started shortly after the city finished other work on the road as part of a $2.1 million sewer reconstruction. That project started last summer and required regular lane closures on the heavily traveled state route.

The average number of vehicles using Ohio 48 daily ranges from about 14,700 at Stewart Street in Dayton to more than 41,500 at Interstate 675 in Centerville, ODOT records show.