Pay varies for area mayors and councilmembers

Williams said he plans to vote for the increase — set to be considered at the next council meeting — and he has not decided on seeking re-election this fall.

“But I’m certainly leaning in that direction,” Williams said. “I’m not voting for an increase for Pete Williams. I’m voting for an increase for whoever happens to be mayor in January.”

Beavercreek, Huber Heights and Kettering are among local cities which have approved pay hikes for their legislative members since 2019. Kettering’s increase two years ago was the highest among the three at 50%, Dayton Daily News records show.

Raises were rejected for West Carrollton city councilmembers six years ago by that panel in a 6-1 vote.

Kettering’s pay hikes were voted on in May 2021 before current Mayor Peggy Lehner, and councilmembers Lisa Duvall, Jyl Hall and Bob Scott were elected.

The change raised the annual compensation for the mayor from $12,000 to $18,000 and city council members from $8,000 to $12,000, officials said.

Similar to Riverside’s proposal, it did not apply to Kettering elected officials holding office at that time, according to that city’s charter. Councilwoman Jacque Fisher was facing re-election that fall and abstained from the vote.

Beavercreek and Huber Heights city councils both approved pay increases for those jobs in 2019, Dayton Daily News records show.

Beavercreek’s annual compensation went from $6,000 to $10,800 for terms starting on or after Jan. 1, 2020. Huber Heights approved a hike equivalent to $12,000 for the mayor and $8,100 for council members. It had been $7,452 and $3,600 for those jobs, respectively.

When West Carrollton voted down an increase, that city’s legislators had not received a pay raise in more than two decades and their compensation remains at $3,000 a year. Longtime Mayor Jeff Sanner said he was against including an increase for that job in the proposal.

In Riverside’s case, council discussed the issue at length in a March regular meeting and again in a work session a few weeks later, records show.

Council members expressed concern that it shouldn’t be rushed. Some said inflation has increased overall costs significantly the past 30 years.

Staff Writers Aimee Hancock and Eric Schwartzberg contributed to this report.

ANNUAL PAY

The following are cities current annual compensation for mayors and city council members.

CITY MAYOR COUNCIL POP. (2021)

Beavercreek $10,800 $10,800 46,636

Brookville $5,000 $1,800* 5,968

Centerville $18,351 $17,101 24,729

Clayton $7,200 $4,800 13,249

Huber Heights $12,000 $8,100 43,272

Kettering $18,000 $12,000** 57,377

Miamisburg $14,515 $10,640 19,790

Oakwood $4,000 $2,800 9,471

Riverside $6,000 $4,000 24,350

Vandalia $11,008 $10,508 15,090

West Carrollton $7,500*** $3,000 13,012

SOURCES: Cities listed above, DDN archives and the U.S. Census.

*Brookville council members earn $75 per meeting they attend. Amount in the chart is based on two meetings per month each year, its regular schedule.

**Kettering approved an increase in 2021 stipulating that the new rate would start after the next election for each council seat.

***West Carrollton’s compensation includes pay for mayor’s court.