BreakingNews
‘I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else’ — Nuggets introduce Holmes in Denver

Payroll Project: City of Kettering’s highest paid employees in 2023

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Local News
By Ispiro Halabi – Staff Writer
31 minutes ago
X

The city of Kettering paid 197 employees more than $100,000 in 2023, up 16 from 2022, according to the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project. This is close to half of the 398 employees who made over $50,000 last year.

Close to 75% of city employees who made over $100,000 were part of the fire or police division. Here’s a detailed breakdown:

Credit: Ispiro Halabi

Credit: Ispiro Halabi

Matthew Greeson, the city manager and Kettering’s highest paid employee in 2023, made $236,431 in 2023. This is more than the $222,405 former City Manager Mark Schwieterman made in the final year of his contract. In January 2024, Greeson and all non-union workers received a pay raise of 2.25%.

Kettering’s firefighters’ union in November reached a tentative three-year contract with the city that includes 2.5% raises each year. Previous Payroll Project reporting found that Kettering’s firefighters are among the highest paid in the state.

The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Kettering employees last year were:

1. Matthew Greeson, city manager: $236,431

2. Jeffrey Greenup, fire captain: $171,031

3. Theodore Hamer, law director: $169,493

4. Steven Bergestresser, assistant city manager: $169,110

5. Douglas Panstingel, fire battalion chief: $157,903

6. Thomas Robillard, planning and development director: $157,545

7. Bradley Lambert, police lieutenant: $157,156

8. Kyle Denlinger, fire battalion chief: $156,618

9. James Lokai, fire battalion chief: $156,314

10. Mary Beth O’Dell, director of parks, recreation, and cultural arts: $155,268

In Other News
1
County recorder’s financial issues include foreclosure on Dayton home
2
Thai 9 expands hours, now open for lunch on weekends
3
1 rescued, taken to hospital in Dayton house fire
4
Traffic enforcement detail to take place on US 35 today
5
Concerns over deepfakes gain national momentum, including in Ohio

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top