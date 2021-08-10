Payroll Project: Dayton’s 10 highest-paid employees

dayton-daily-news logo
The city of Dayton paid 209 employees more than $100,000 in 2020, according to a Dayton Daily News analysis of city payroll data.

The Dayton Daily News obtained and analyzed payroll data for 29 local counties, cities, townships and other governments such as the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority and Dayton Metro Library. The Payroll Project is an annual review of local tax-supported payrolls in the Dayton area.

The Dayton Daily News is committed to watching your tax dollars. And employee payroll amounts to the largest expenditure of public funds among local governments.

The top paid city of Dayton employees in 2020 were:

1. Shelley Dickstein, city manager: $231,031

2. Joseph Parlette, deputy city manager: $174,328

3. Gilbert Turner, director of aviation: $168,169

4. Richard Biehl, police chief: $165,492

5. Clielie Lofton, deputy city manager: $162,679

6. Kenneth Couch, director of human resources: $161,482

7. Barbara Doseck, director of law: $161,004

8. Jeffrey Lykins, chief of fire: $160,553

9. Frederick Stovall, director of public works: $158,068

10. Michael Powell, director of water: $152,831

