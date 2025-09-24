Payroll Project: Kettering’s highest paid employees in 2024

Breaking: Kroger frozen shrimp added to radioactive shrimp recall

The city of Kettering paid 204 employees more than $100,000 in 2024 — mostly in the police and fire departments — according to the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project.

The city’s highest paid employee was City Manager Matthew Greeson.

Greeson was hired with a base pay of $200,012, plus a $4,500 annual car allowance, $480 annual cell phone allowance and deferred compensation. Greeson’s total compensation in 2024 was $230,454, according to the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project.

Greeson received an overall score of 4.8 our of five on the most recent performance review for 2024, according to a Dayton Daily News investigation of pay and performance for area city managers.

Councilmembers listed among his strengths recruiting talented staff; honesty and integrity; willingness to listen and desire to please; and “creative problem solver who is willing to think outside the box i.e. the Barnes building.”

This is an apparent reference to the city’s collaboration with Kettering Schools and others to repurpose the historic D.L. Barnes building.

Areas listed as most critical for improvement in Greeson’s 2024 review included increased communication to council, more outreach to business, making housing a top priority, and how council meetings are structured.

The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Kettering employees last year were:

  1. Matthew Greeson, city manager: $230,454
  2. Steven Bergstresser, assistant city manager: $190,651
  3. Theodore Hamer, law director: $175,276
  4. Neil Frederick, fire captain: $170,551         
  5. Bradley Lambert, police lieutenant: $168,455
  6. Douglas Panstingel, fire battalion chief: $166,011
  7. Glenn Schlub, fire captain: $165,847
  8. Thomas Robillard, planning and development director: $162,855
  9. Shawn Morgan, fire captain: $162,352
  10. Kyle Denlinger, fire battalion chief: $162,108
