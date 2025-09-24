Payroll Project: Kettering’s highest paid employees in 2024

Greeson was hired with a base pay of $200,012, plus a $4,500 annual car allowance, $480 annual cell phone allowance and deferred compensation. Greeson’s total compensation in 2024 was $230,454, according to the Dayton Daily News Payroll Project. Greeson received an overall score of 4.8 our of five on the most recent performance review for 2024, according to a Dayton Daily News investigation of pay and performance for area city managers.

Councilmembers listed among his strengths recruiting talented staff; honesty and integrity; willingness to listen and desire to please; and “creative problem solver who is willing to think outside the box i.e. the Barnes building.”

This is an apparent reference to the city’s collaboration with Kettering Schools and others to repurpose the historic D.L. Barnes building.

Areas listed as most critical for improvement in Greeson’s 2024 review included increased communication to council, more outreach to business, making housing a top priority, and how council meetings are structured.

The highest paid Kettering employees last year were:

Matthew Greeson, city manager: $230,454 Steven Bergstresser, assistant city manager: $190,651 Theodore Hamer, law director: $175,276 Neil Frederick, fire captain: $170,551 Bradley Lambert, police lieutenant: $168,455 Douglas Panstingel, fire battalion chief: $166,011 Glenn Schlub, fire captain: $165,847 Thomas Robillard, planning and development director: $162,855 Shawn Morgan, fire captain: $162,352 Kyle Denlinger, fire battalion chief: $162,108