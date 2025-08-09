Pedestrian dead after fatal crash in Clark County

Crews responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 9:35 p.m. on Lower Pike Valley near Cloverdale Road, according to the patrol.

A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northeast on Lower Pike Valley when Caponera, who was on the shoulder of the road, had two dogs come from a residence across the street and jumped onto him.

While attempting to escape from the dogs on the roadway, one of the dogs and him were hit by the vehicle in the eastbound lane, OSHP said.

Caponera was transported by Bethel Twp. EMS to Mercy Health in Enon, where he died from his injuries.

The patrol said the other driver was not injured, and one of the dogs had minor injuries.

Bethel Twp. Fire Department and EMS, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Maine’s Towing responded to the scene.