Perales won’t seek another Greene County commissioner term

Greene County commissioner Rick Perales has announced that he will not be running for reelection in 2024.

Perales has spent the last 20 years as an elected official, including as mayor of Beavercreek from 2002-2003, and on Beavercreek City Council in 2004. He served two terms as a Greene County commissioner from 2005 to 2013; and four terms in the Ohio House of Representatives, 73rd District.

“I recognized I spent more time as a politician than I spent serving in the military,” Perales said. “My passion is helping my sisters and brothers in arms, especially those with physical and mental disabilities. There’s a lot of great nonprofits, great programs, but we’re still losing them. It’s not enough.”

After discussion with his wife, Perales said, they decided it was “time to do something else.”

Perales said he does not currently have a new position lined up, but once his remaining 15 months are up as county commissioner, he plans to work in some capacity with veterans.

Additionally, Perales said he plans to back current Beavercreek mayor Bob Stone during the Nov. 2024 election as his successor. Stone has served as mayor of Beavercreek for the last eight years, and prior to that served as vice mayor and as a Beavercreek Twp. trustee.

Other names that have been thrown in the ring for the commission seat include Beavercreek Twp. trustee Tom Kretz, and Xenia mayor Sarah Mays.

Perales’ term runs through Dec. 31, 2024.