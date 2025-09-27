Person accused of assaulting cousin with knife while intoxicated arrested, facing charges

“The caller said his cousin attacked him with a knife; however, he was able to get the knife away from his cousin and then lock himself in a bedroom for safety,” the sheriff’s office said. “The caller expressed concern because the suspect had access to more knives and was trying to get into the bedroom.”

The suspect was apprehended and both people, including the suspect, were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said “the caller’s live-in cousin, who was highly intoxicated, tried to assault the caller on two separate occasions with a knife.”

The caller stabbed the suspect in self-defense on the second attempt.

The suspect is facing charges for domestic violence, but formal charges haven’t been filed yet.

The matter remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.