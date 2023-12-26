Person found shot in Dayton Christmas night

Police are investigating after a person was found shot in Dayton late Christmas night.
Around 11:24 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report of a person shot in the stomach in the 100 block of Melba Street, according to dispatchers.
Additional information on the person’s condition was not available. It was not clear if any suspects have been identified or if anyone has been arrested.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
