Person, pets rescued after alarm warns of West Manchester house fire

Local News
By
1 hour ago

One person and multiple pets were rescued Monday after an alarm system alerted a woman to a fire at her West Manchester home while she was away.

The fire was reported at 1:49 p.m. at a house in the 200 block of Banta Road, according to Preble County dispatchers.

West Manchester Fire Chief Dale Baker said the woman was notified of the fire and called 911, saying that she could see the fire on her cameras.

Inside the house at the far end was a person inside who was not alerted by the fire alarm, but Baker said a Preble County Sheriff’s deputy was able to get that person out safely.

Emergency crews also found three dogs and a cat, which also were rescued. A fourth dog was found after the fire was out, but the dog wasn’t hurt, Baker said.

The chief said that the fire was knocked down pretty quickly, and West Manchester crews were aided at the scene by crews from El Dorado, Lewisburg and the Northwest Fire and Ambulance District.

There were no injuries in the fire, Baker said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

