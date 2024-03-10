Person shot at Partners Bar in Dayton early Saturday

A person was shot early Saturday morning at Partners Bar, 443 Patterson Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A call came in for the shooting at 1:28 a.m. on Saturday, dispatchers said.
The Dayton Daily News is working to confirm more information about the shooting and will update this story when more information is available.
