1 in custody after person wanted in Columbus prompts SWAT response in Dayton

A person wanted in Columbus in connection to a shooting was taken into custody following a SWAT response in Dayton Monday.
Dayton police and SWAT crews blocked off West Hillcrest Avenue near North Gettysburg and Trone avenues and had surrounded a house.
Hostage negotiation crews are also on the scene, according to police.
The wanted person reportedly has family in the Dayton area. A crew from Columbus is coming to Dayton to pick up the suspect, according to Dayton police.
SWAT crews have left the scene and West Hillcrest Avenue has reopened.
We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as more information is available.