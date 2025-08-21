Phone services restored at Troy schools

Telephone services has been restored at the Troy City Schools, district officials said Thursday.
“Cincinnati Bell has assured us that service is stable. We will be monitoring closely throughout the day to confirm,” said David Fong, district communications director.
School officials faced an additional challenge on the opening day of school Wednesday, Aug. 20, when all phones were down. The outage was discovered early Tuesday, Aug. 19, and Cincinnati Bell worked to find and resolve the problem.
The district posted information on its website and social media on how parents and others could contact schools, if needed.
“We want to thank all of our families for their patience and understanding. We’d also like to thank all of our staff members who put in the extra effort to make sure our families were able to reach us through email and other means,” Fong said.
