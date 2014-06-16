PHOTOS: 10 years ago in Dayton scenes from June 2014

1 / 40
Jillian Grant, 10, uses a magnifying glass to learn how fireflies choose a mate in the Glow Living Lights bioluminescence exhibit in the Boonschoft Museum of Discovery. JIM WITMER / STAFF
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top