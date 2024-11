Richard Gard of West Carrolton, an Army veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War, salutes during a Veterans Day service held Tuesday at the Veteran's Memorial at Stubbs Park in Centerville. The service included a color guard presentation, music by the Centerville Community Band and the Centerville Community Chorus and a keynote address from retired U.S. Army Col. Kathy Platoni. LISA POWELL / STAFF PHOTO