Epiphany Lutheran Church, located at 6430 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville, hosted a Blessing of the Animals celebration at the church’s outdoor chapel on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. The service was officiated by Pastor Julie Reuning-Scherer of Epiphany Lutheran Church and Fr. Brian Phelps of Church of the Incarnation and St. Francis of Assisi Church. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER