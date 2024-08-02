PHOTOS: 2024 Bluegrass & Brew in downtown Fairborn

The City of Fairborn and Real Roots Radio hosted the Bluegrass & Brew festival at Main Street Commons in downtown Fairborn on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. Bands featured in this gallery are as follows: Asheville, NC based Grammy winners Steep Canyon Rangers and local favorites Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. The Steep Canyon Rangers have released albums and toured with banjoist/actor Steve Martin as his backing band. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER