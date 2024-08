The 31st annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival happened on the grounds of the St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church at 50 Nutt Rd. in Washington Twp. from Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. Traditional Lebanese food, cold beer and beverages, ethnic music, dance troupes, rides for kids, vendors and church tours were featured at the festival. Here’s a look at scenes from Saturday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER