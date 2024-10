Five Rivers MetroParks hosted the Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience at Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. Activities featured in this gallery are as follows: paddling, rowing, live music by Kyleen Downes and Kid Bigfoot, tot bicycle track, and the Dock Dogs canine aquatics competition. Here’s a look at scenes from Sunday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER