PHOTOS: 2025 Canal Music Fest in Tipp City

The Tipp City Area Arts Council hosted the 15th annual Canal Music Fest at City Park on Saturday, June 14. Nashville-based Barracuda-America’s Heart Tribute and Dayton’s own Stranger were the featured bands. Donations were accepted and a 50/50 raffle was held during the free, family-friendly event to benefit local arts programs. The festival was dedicated to the memory of Stranger’s drummer of 29 years, Rob Hoeting, who passed away on June 3 after a two-year battle with cancer. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER