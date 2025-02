The seventh annual sold-out Dayton Adult Prom happened at The Arcade in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Hosted by Liftoff Entertainment and Dayton Arcade Events, proceeds from the prom went to directly benefit local charities Miami Valley Meals and Brunner Literacy Center. This year’s prom theme was “There’s No Place Like Home” (Wizard of Oz). TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER