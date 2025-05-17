PHOTOS: 2025 Pride Rocks! at Levitt Pavilion

The 5th annual Pride Rocks, a free family friendly LGBTQ+ mental health awareness event happened at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Organized by the National Conference for Community Justice of Greater Dayton (NCCJ), attendees painted small rocks with messages supporting LGBTQ+ pride and suicide prevention. Food trucks, vendors and mental health providers were present to answer questions regarding available mental health resources. LGBTQ + bands Never Try and Novena are featured in this gallery. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER