PHOTOS: 2025 Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow

The 31st annual Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow was celebrated on Grafton Hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 Belmonte Park North on Monday, Oct. 27 and Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. Close to 1,000 glowing pumpkins gutted and carved by over 500 volunteers illuminated on the hillside during the free community event hosted by Keller Williams Advisors Realty in partnership with the Grafton Hill Association and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The event was started in 1994 by the late Judith Chaffin, also known as “The Pumpkin Lady." TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER