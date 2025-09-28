Breaking: Mahle to close Ohio plant, company warns

PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade

DDN 092825 Tipp City Mum Festival
DDN 092825 Tipp City Mum Festival
DDN 092825 Tipp City Mum Festival
DDN 092825 Tipp City Mum Festival
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 Tipp City Mum Festival & Parade
1 / 49
Stella Hayes walks with a mum she picked for her mother to purchase during the Tipp City Mum Festival on Sunday, Sept. 28 at Tipp City Park. The festival was held Saturday and Sunday. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF