PHOTOS: 2026 Early Bird Market at The Dayton Woman's Club

The Dayton Woman’s Club, located at 225 N. Ludlow St. in downtown Dayton, hosted its annual Early Bird Market on Friday, Mar. 20 and Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026. Handcrafted goods from local artisans and merchants were featured at the free to attend event in the club’s beautiful Victorian mansion, built between 1845 and 1850 by Robert Steele and home of the DWC since 1916. In addition to shopping, the club’s kitchen served housemade meals. Here's a look at highlights from Saturday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER