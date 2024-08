St. Mina and St. Abanoub Coptic Orthodox Church, located at 1531 King Richard Pkwy. in Miamisburg, celebrated its 25th annual Egyptian Festival from Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. Featured festivities included flavors of Egypt, Egyptian jewelry, arts, crafts, carnival games, raffle prizes and church tours. Here’s a look at scenes from Saturday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER