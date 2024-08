Rosewood Arts Center, a division of the City of Kettering Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department hosted the 36th annual Art on the Commons at Lincoln Park Civic Commons on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. The event featured approximately 100 artists from around the country, kids’ art activities, art demonstrations, live music (The Nautical Theme, The Bruins & Anna Marie featured in this gallery), food trucks and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER