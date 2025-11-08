PHOTOS: After Dark - Bombers & Brews 2025 at National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

After Dark: Bombers & Brews happened at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. Hosted by the Air Force Museum Foundation, the ticketed after-hours 21 and up ticketed event featured food, games, trivia, caricature artist, cash bar, live music by 5 and beer samples from Fifth Street Brewpub, Heavier Than Air Brewing Co. and Warped Wing Brewing Company. Attendees had up close and personal encounters with the Memphis Belle (look-in), EC-121D Constellation (open aircraft), Boeing B-1B Lancer (open aircraft) and the Convair B-58 Hustler (look-in). TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER