PHOTOS: After Dark - Swing the Night Away 2026 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

The fourth annual After Dark: Swing the Night Away returned to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. The museum’s quarterly after-hours 21 and up ticketed event featured food, games, trivia, cash bar, swing dancing and rare artifacts. “Victory Canteen”: A Tribute to the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band was performed by the Tom Daugherty Orchestra during swing dancing. Attendees had up close and personal look-in encounters with the Messerschmitt Me 262A Schwalbe, Messerschmitt Bf 109G-10, Mitsubishi A6M2 Zero and the Boeing B-17F Memphis Belle in the World War ll gallery. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER