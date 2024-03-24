PHOTOS: Alter wins Division II state basketball championship

1 / 14
Alter defeated Zanesville Maysville to win the Division II state championship at UD Arena on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Logan Howard/CONTRIBUTED
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top