PHOTOS: AlterFest 2025

AlterFest 2025
AlterFest 2025
AlterFest 2025
AlterFest 2025
AlterFest 2025
AlterFest 2025
AlterFest 2025
AlterFest 2025
AlterFest 2025
AlterFest 2025
AlterFest 2025
AlterFest 2025
1 / 12
Alter High School alumnus and AlterFest volunteer Joe Manfre is grilling hotdogs, brats and burgers Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Kettering. jEN BALDUF/STAFF