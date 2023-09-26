BreakingNews
Former Rosa Parks employee charged with assault of young student with autism

PHOTOS: BettySoo, Amber Hargett & Eleanor Dakota Live at The Brightside Music & Event Venue

1 / 25
Austin-based Americana singer/songwriter BettySoo performed at The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton with Dayton’s own singer/songwriters Amber Hargett and Eleanor Dakota on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. All three songwriters took turns playing songs instead of doing individual sets. Proceeds from ticket sales benefited the National Suicide Prevention Center. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top