PHOTOS: Centerville home is a 'sight to be seen' for Halloween

Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
Centerville Halloween Home
1 / 17
A Centerville home at the corner of Cable Court and Maltbie Road, behind the high school, has 51 inflatables and 8 skeleton scenes spread throughout the yard for Halloween. NATALIE JONES/STAFF