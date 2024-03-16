PHOTOS: Centerville vs. Moeller, Division I regional final

1 / 11
Centerville poses with the trophy at the Cintas Center Saturday. Centerville won the Division I region title 70-69 in double overtime. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top