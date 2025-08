Brooklyn, New York-based soul-blues band Chambers DesLauriers played a free concert at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, as part of the venue’s summer concert series in celebration of the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s annual Art in the City event. Dayton’s own Heather Redman & the Reputation opened the show. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER