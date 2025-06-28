PHOTOS: City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade

PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
PHOTOS: 2025 City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade
1 / 35
The City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade took place on Saturday, June 28, 2025. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER