PHOTOS: Bull riding at the Nutter Center: Cooper Tires PBR Dayton Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

The Professional Bull Riders aka Cooper Tires PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour stopped at Wright State University’s Nutter Center in Fairborn for two nights of cowboys and bucking bulls on Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22, 2025. Here’s a look at Saturday’s action. Michael Lane of Tazewell, Virginia won the Dayton event with a perfect 3-for-3 performance. Dayton born Eli Vastbinder of Statesville, North Carolina tied for 11th place. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER