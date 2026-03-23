PHOTOS: Crews battle large fire from Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine

Fuyao fire
Fuyao fire
Fuyao fire
Fuyao fire
Fuyao fire
Fuayo fire
Fuayo fire
Fuayo fire
Fuayo fire
Fuyao fire
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Flames from the Fuyao Glass America fire could be seen three hours after the fire started around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2026 in Moraine. Drone photos by Nick Graham / Staff