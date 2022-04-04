BreakingNews
4 accused of stealing $157,000 in Apple watches at The Greene plead guilty

PHOTOS: Dayton-area splash pads help beat the summer heat

1 / 8
Kids and adults enjoyed the splash pad at Island MetroPark Tuesday June 18, 2024. This week the Dayton area is expecting near100 degree temperatures all week. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top