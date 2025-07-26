PHOTOS: Dayton Celtic Festival at RiverScape MetroPark

The Dayton Celtic Festival happened at RiverScape MetroPark in downtown Dayton from Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27, 2025. Hosted by the United Irish of Dayton in partnership with Five Rivers MetroParks, the free festival featured bands, dance troupes, cultural exhibits, food, vendors, kilt parades and more. Festival headliner Gaelic Storm, Father Son and Friends, The Drowsy Lads and McGovern Irish Dance are the featured performers in this gallery. Here are highlights from Saturday. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER