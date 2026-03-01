PHOTOS: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company's 'Black by Popular Demand' at Victoria Theatre

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company presented 'Black by Popular Demand', the second of two shows at Victoria Theatre in downtown Dayton on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Performances featured in this gallery are as follows: “WAWA ABA” by Stafford C. Berry, “Call(ing)” by Qarrianne Blayr, “Martyrs’ Road” by Kevin Ward and “In My Father’s House” by Debbie Blunden-Diggs with special guest GD Harris. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER