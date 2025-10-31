PHOTOS: Dayton’s 5th annual Spooky Silent Disco at the Dayton Arcade

Dayton’s 5th annual Spooky Silent Disco happened at the Dayton Arcade on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. This month’s silent disco was a Halloween costume party which also featured a costume contest. Attendees were loaned headphones with the capability to change between the green, blue & red stations and adjust the volume. The following DJs were featured: KimL on the green station with EDM, Sexbox on the blue station with '70s, '80s, and '90s and John Chapel on the red station with modern hits. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER