PHOTOS: Demolition continues at the former Forest Fair Mall

010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
010726 Forest Fair Mall demolition
1 / 21
Demolition continues at the former Cincinnati Mall/Forest Fair Mall location Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF