Devil Wind Brewing, located at 130 S. Detroit St. in downtown Xenia celebrated its 7th anniversary on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Special beer releases for the day included Heading West (Hazy IPA) and a nitro keg of the brewery’s 2024 Dopplerbock. The Yummy Gyro Food Truck was on hand to keep attendees fed during the party. Live music was provided by Common Ground and Ryan Adams & The SOBs. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER