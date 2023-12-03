BreakingNews
Woman dead in Riverside house fire, fire marshal investigating

PHOTOS: Did we spot you at Vandalia’s Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Market?

1 / 45
Vandalia’s Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Market were held at the Vandalia Recreation Center on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top