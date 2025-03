The Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club hosted Fasching a.k.a. German Mardi Gras on Saturday, Mar. 1, 2025, at their clubhouse, located at 1400 E. 5th St. in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District. A costume ball featured live music by Gerhard Albinus & The Überland Band and dancing with the club’s Prinz Leo and Prinzessin Gabriella. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER