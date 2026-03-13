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PHOTOS: Fatal crash on State Route 4 in Clark County killed 3 people Friday afternoon

Semi-trailer crash
Crews at scene
Semi-trailer crash
Moorefield Twp. crash
Prairie Road crash
Agencies responding
Crews responding
Agencies responding
Semi-truck crash
Police at fatal crash in Clark County
Semi-truck crash aftermath
Fatal crash killed 3 people
State Route 4 fatal crash
Moorefield Twp. fatal crash
Fatal crash in Moorefield Twp.
Moorefield Twp. fatal crash
Moorefield Twp. fatal crash
Fatal crash scene in Clark County
Semi-truck crash
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Photos from a semi-trailer crash on State Route 4 at Prairie Road in Moorefield Twp. that killed three people on Friday. JOSEPH COOKE / STAFF