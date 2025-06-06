PHOTOS: First Friday in the North Arcade

The Dayton Arcade and the Downtown Dayton Partnership hosted First Friday in the recently redeveloped North Arcade, located at 24 W. Third St. on June 6, 2025. A unique mix of vendors, artists and makers showcased Dayton’s creative scene. Attendees shopped for handmade goods, experienced live music by BJSR and purchased food and/or drinks from vendors or at the recently opened Garden Grill and Bar in the North Arcade’s Hilton Garden Inn. Small business tenants are slated to move into the restored North Arcade’s first floor retail marketplace in late summer 2025. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER